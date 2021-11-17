Driver tells EW how he and Gaga prepared to shoot the scene — and what it means for the characters — at the Ridley Scott film's New York City premiere.

Adam Driver and Lady Gaga brought out the inner animal in one another in House of Gucci, as the former revealed to EW that the pair improvised key elements of their wild sex scene in the heat of the moment.

The sequence comes early in the film at the start of the plot's central relationship between fashion empire heir Maurizio Gucci (Driver) and his new bride, Patrizia Reggiani (Gaga), a working-class woman who intensely pursues Gucci after meeting him at a party — years before she was convicted for hiring an assassin to shoot him following the disintegration of their marriage.

"[Patrizia] very much uses sex as a tool, and I feel like it kind of physically embodies what's going on between them; he comes from this not necessarily emotionally vapid, but [his life is] not as passionate, and that's what she brought," Driver told us Tuesday night at the Ridley Scott-directed crime-drama's New York City premiere.

Preparing to shoot the scene was standard: "We blocked it out as we would any fight or any scene, then we just kind of ran it maybe once or twice, and that was it!" he said, playfully grinning when asked how they landed on the particular brand of animalistic noises that punctuate the sequence.

"We were feeling it, so to speak! Everything I say sounds like a double entendre, but, we winged it!" the 37-year-old Oscar nominee said with a laugh. "I will say also, at that point, we had been shooting for a month, so we felt very comfortable to go where we needed to go."

Driver also said that, though his beloved HBO series Girls turns 10 years old in 2022, he hasn't been involved in discussions about a potential reunion for creator Lena Dunham's boundary-pushing HBO series: "No, not that I know of!"

Both Driver and Gaga received stellar reviews for their work in the film out of its Nov. 9 world premiere in London, with journalists touting the Academy Award-winning A Star Is Born actress as a potential Oscar contender for her work as the Italian "Black Widow," as Reggiani became known in the European press.

Other critical reactions praised supporting turns from Al Pacino as former label chairman Aldo Gucci, and Jared Leto as his son, Paolo, an outcast who bucked the brand's stuffy tradition.

"I immediately saw [Paolo] as a dreamer, the black sheep of his family, someone never really heard," Leto previously told EW of his take on the part, which he added "a lot of humor" to atop of enduring hours of prosthetic makeup work to recreate Paolo's balding head. He also said he became emotional on the last day of filming, and had to fight the urge to cry when Scott wrapped his scenes.

"I was successful in holding them back," he said. "I didn't want to embarrass the entire set, but it was a really warm and wonderful experience — collaborative, creative, full of risk and reward, just incredibly special."

House of Gucci is in theaters on Nov. 24. Watch EW's red carpet interview with Driver above.

