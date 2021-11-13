The Star Wars actor was essentially trapped in his hotel room and told to wear a Darth Vader mask if he wanted to go get coffee.

Adam Driver recalls his first — and only — Comic-Con experience: 'I'm not anxious to go again'

Adam Driver was, to put it mildly, not a big fan of his experience at San Diego Comic-Con.

The Star Wars actor put it a little less mildly when recalling his first, and only, trip to the fan event in an interview on The Graham Norton Show Friday.

"Did you like [going to Comic-Con]?" the host asked.

"No," Driver bluntly replied.

Cannes 2021 Red Carpet- Adam Driver Adam Driver arrives on the Cannes 2021 red carpet. | Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

The Oscar nominee then elaborated, describing his experience at SDCC as more than a little constricting. "I didn't know the rules of Comic-Con," he said. "I got in at the hotel at 2 in the morning... and I'm like, 'Maybe tomorrow I'll go get a coffee.' And they're like, 'Oh no, you can't get a coffee.' I'm like, 'Well, maybe I'll get a coffee in the hotel.' They're like, 'No, you can't get a coffee in the hotel.'"

Driver went on to explain that he was given the option of wearing either an Iron Man mask or a Darth Vader mask in order to leave. "'If you want to go outside,' they're like, 'Put a mask on so nobody knows who you are.'"

As you can imagine, being sequestered in a hotel room wasn't exactly a pleasant experience, but things actually got worse for Driver.

"I opened my window, because I'd been in the room for 24 hours before this thing we were supposed to do," the actor said, "and then there was a band at the bottom of the building playing the Star Wars theme on repeat, because we [the cast] were all staying in the hotel. It was scary."

And that, in short, is why Driver hasn't returned to Comic-Con since. "I saw what it was," he said with a chuckle. "I mean, it's nice. [But] I'm not anxious to go again."

In other words, if you see someone getting a coffee in a Darth Vader mask at Comic-Con 2022, chances are it's not Adam Driver.

Driver's new film House of Gucci hits theaters Nov. 24. Watch the star's Graham Norton appearance in the video above.

