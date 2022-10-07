Adam is in the Driver's seat as race car royalty in first Ferrari photos
From House of Gucci to House of Ferrari.
Adam Driver will be bringing another Italian accent to the big screen as the actor transforms into Enzo Ferrari, the famous race car driver, as seen in the first photos for Michael Mann's Ferrari.
Based on Enzo Ferrari — The Man and the Machine by author Brock Yates, the film is set in the summer of 1957 as Enzo, in his late 50s, enters the Mille Miglia race.
"Ex-race car driver Ferrari is in crisis," an official description of the story reads. "Bankruptcy stalks the company he and his wife, Laura, built from nothing 10 years earlier. Their tempestuous marriage struggles with the mourning for one son and the acknowledgement of another. He decides to counter his losses by rolling the dice on one race — 1,000 miles across Italy, the iconic Mille Miglia."
Driver is seen transforming into the chic silver daddy, wearing another fine black suit after playing fashion mogul Maurizio Gucci in Ridley's Scott's House of Gucci.
Penélope Cruz stars as Enzo's wife, Laura Ferrari; Shailene Woodley plays Enzo's mistress, Lina Lardi; Patrick Dempsey, Jack O'Connell, and Gabriel Leone play race car drivers Piero Taruffi, Peter Collins, and Alfonso De Portago, respectively; and Sarah Gadon plays Linda Christian.
Oscar-winning Mank cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt is currently shooting Ferrari in Italy with Mann and the cast. A release date for the film has not been announced.
