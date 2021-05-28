Hear Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard on first single from Cannes-opening musical Annette

The pop band Sparks is hitting the big screen in a major way this year.

Edgar Wright's music documentary The Sparks Brothers is released June 18 while the film Annette, which features music, songs, and an original story by the group, is opening the Cannes Film Festival. The musical is directed by Leo Carax (Holy Motors), who co-wrote the screenplay with Sparks founders Ron and Russell Mael, and stars Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, and Simon Helberg. Milan Records has just released the first single from the project, "So May We Start," which features vocals from the three actors.

Annette is set in Los Angeles and tells the story of Henry, a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humor, and Ann, a singer of international renown. In the spotlight, they are the perfect couple — healthy, happy, and glamorous. The birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious girl with an exceptional destiny, will change their lives.

"We've been trying over the years to do a movie musical," Ron Mael tells EW. "We had worked briefly with Jacques Tati in the middle '70s and then we worked with Tim Burton in the early '90s. These projects only led to super disappointment. The fact that Annette has actually happened and is the opening night film at Cannes is absolutely surreal. We couldn't be more pleased. The cast is kind of ridiculous with Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard. I think people will be surprised because it's not a movie musical in the way that people conceive of a movie musical. Without sounding too arrogant about it, I think it really is a new form for movie musicals. We're just so proud of it and the job that Leos Carax did."

Annette is released in cinemas Aug. 6 and on Amazon Prime Aug. 20.

Hear "So May We Start" above.