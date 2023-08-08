Adam Devine says he believes 'superhero movies ruined comedies'

"I feel like superhero movies ruined comedies because you go to the theater and you expect to watch something that cost $200 million to make, and comedy movies aren't that."

Adam Devine isn't pulling any (super-powered) punches when it comes to his thoughts about what caused today's dearth of theatrical comedies.

During an appearance on Theo Von's This Past Weekend podcast to promote his new film, The Out-Laws, Devine shared his theory that Marvel movies are to blame for this trend.

"You watch comedies nowadays and you're like, this is not a f---ing comedy," Devine began. "Where are the jokes? Where are the bits?" He clarified that the state of movie comedies "kind of sucks," but things are a bit better on the TV side.

Adam Devine, Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "The Out-Laws" Arrivals Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

"There's still good [comedy] shows and stuff, but movie comedy…it's hard. My theory is, I think Marvel ruined it," he said. "I feel like superhero movies ruined comedies because you go to the theater and you expect to watch something that cost $200 million to make, and comedy movies aren't that. So you're like, 'Why would I spend the same amount of money to go watch a little comedy in the theater if I can spend that and see something that is worth $200 million?'"

He continued, "And they still make those movies kind of funny, like, 'Oh my god, is that raccoon talking? This is hilarious!' Which it is, but it's not like a real comedy."

To drive home his point, Devine pointed out that studios used to put out numerous comedy films every year. "There were like 45 or 46 comedies in the theaters every year. So about every week or every other week or so, there's a new comedy in the theaters. And now, last year, there was like 6 or 7. It's crazy," he said.

In The Out-Laws, Devine plays an affable bank manager who suspects his future in-laws are notorious outlaws. During his stop on the podcast, the actor said in light of his aforementioned feelings, he was thankful the action-packed heist comedy, which was produced by Adam Sandler's Happy Madison banner, allowed him to "just go full steam on the comedy."

The Out-Laws is now streaming on Netflix.

