“It wasn’t my movie, so I didn’t take the brunt of it, but it still felt a little unjust.”

Adam Brody doesn't want to hear any more slander when it comes to Jennifer's Body.

The actor, who played one of the rockers who attempts to sacrifice high schooler Jennifer Check (Megan Fox) in order to become famous, recently reflected on the initial negative reaction to the 2009 cult classic and where he thinks it all went wrong.

"To have it receive such tepid reviews — and in a way, to be a punching bag — felt s---ty," he said in an interview with The Independent. "It wasn't my movie, so I didn't take the brunt of it, but it still felt a little unjust."

Adam Brody

Brody also explained that the marketing "couldn't have missed the mark harder" in promoting the horror-comedy, in which Jennifer turns into a teen-boy-eating succubus after the band's ritual goes awry and her best friend, Needy (Amanda Seyfried), attempts to put an end to her bloodthirsty quest.

"The film was a marketing person's dream, and then to see them do that…" he said before referencing the film's poster, which featured Fox sitting on a desk in high heels and a short plaid skirt. "Part Goosebumps, part Maxim. It's not even anything she wears in the movie."

Brody thinks the movie's female leads and crew should have taken center stage. "The film was directed by a woman, starring two women, written by that year's screenwriting Oscar winner [Diablo Cody]," he said. "And instead they're like, 'Let's bury all of that. Don't tell anyone that. This is for people who like Transformers.'"

Brody's not the only one who argues that Jennifer Body wasn't given a fair chance upon its release. Cody shared a similar sentiment about the film during a 2018 Vox interview. "The movie was marketed all wrong," she said at the time. "They said, 'We want to market this movie to boys who like Megan Fox. That's who's going to go see it.' And I was, like, 'No! This movie is for girls [too]!'"

In recent years, the once-negative discourse surrounding Jennifer's Body has shifted dramatically, with many now deeming it a feminist-horror masterpiece. And if anyone would like to give it another shot, Fox is on board for reprising her role too.

"I don't think it's a hard movie to make a sequel to," she told The Washington Post in 2021. "I mean, they should make it into a TV series. That would be cool."

