Watch the utterly bonkers trailer for re-issued '80s stunt-fest Action U.S.A

Are you ready for some utterly bonkers '80s action-mayhem?

Over the past decade, the Alamo Drafthouse has unearthed and rereleased some notably nuts, but underseen, cinematic curios, including 1981's big cat-filled Roar and 1987's martial-arts-epic-with-a-synth-rock-band Miami Connection. Now, the cinema chain is re-issuing 1988's stunt-filled, mayhem-heavy Action U.S.A. via its Alamo On Demand VOD platform.

Action U.S.A. stars Gregory Scott Cummins as a reluctantly heroic FBI agent tasked with keeping safe a witness (Barri Murphy) after the mob murders her boyfriend (Rod Shaft). But the route back to federal headquarters is a non-stop barrage of bullets, blasts, and bodies. The film's cast also includes William Smith, Cameron Mitchell, and Ross Hagen.

Action U.S.A. was the directorial debut of stuntman John Stewart and was partly funded by the stunt performer community. "I was so shocked to get a phone call out of the blue from Tim League at Alamo Drafthouse that initially I thought it was a prank," said Stewart in a statement. "I've always been so proud of the work we did on this film and I’m beyond excited to finally see it reach a wider audience after over 30 years."

The movie screened Sunday night as part of the virtual Celebration of Fantastic Fest.

“When you think of the broad panorama of VHS-era action, your mind detonates with fast cars, helicopter chases, profanity, nudity, cocaine-ity, fisticuffs, stolen diamonds, FBI agents, defenestration, shotgun castration, men on fire, and Casio soundtracks," said Fantastic Fest programmer Zack Carlson. "But what if we told you there's one single movie that impossibly squeezes all of the above into 89 minutes, not to mention sunroof gunfights, a car jumping over a school bus packed with screaming children, honkytonk brawlin', bathroom kissin', plus exploding cars, houses, and recreational vehicles?”

Action U.S.A. is being re-issued by Verdugo Entertainment in partnership with Alamo Drafthouse and Giant Pictures. The movie has launched exclusively on the Alamo On Demand VOD platform, available for a virtual cinema engagement through Oct. 11. The film will have its theatrical premiere in cinemas across the nation starting Nov. 6.

Verdugo Entertainment

