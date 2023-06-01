Across the Spider-Verse producer says live-action Miles Morales is in the works

Prepare for more interdimensional travel: the Spider-Verse is once again expanding.

With Sony's much-anticipated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse about to hit theaters, producer Amy Pascal is drumming up excitement for future web-slinging projects. At the film's premiere in Los Angeles Pascal was asked if live-action movies are in the works for Miles Morales and Spider-Woman. "You'll see all of it," Pascal told Variety. "It's all happening."

Though his existence was briefly teased in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Miles Morales has yet to make his live-action debut. The heroic teen is instead at the center of the critically-acclaimed Spider-Verse saga, which is set to continue with Beyond the Spider-Verse next year. Pascal offered no specifics about when and in what capacity Miles would appear in live action,

Spider-Woman Spider-Man/Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) Miles Morales and Spider-Woman | Credit: Marvel Comics; Sony Pictures Animation

Pascal also commented on the future of the Tom Holland and Zendaya-led Spider-Man movies, confirming that the fourth entry is still in development. Ahead of the writers' strike, in February, Marvel President Kevin Feige confirmed to EW that the script for another movie was being written. "All I will say is that we have the story," Feige said at the time. "We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now."

Pascal now says that work on the movie is paused for the duration of the writers strike. "Are we going to make another movie? Of course, we are," Pascal said. "We're in the process, but the writers strike, nobody is working during the strike. We're all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we'll get started."

Meanwhile producer Avi Arad teased moviegoers will see a Spider-Woman movie "sooner than you expect." "I cannot tell you yet, but it's coming," Arad added.

Spider-man No Way Home Zendaya and Tom Holland in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' | Credit: Matt Kennedy/Columbia Pictures

A Spider-Woman film has been a long time coming. Sony has been looking to get a female-centric Spidey movie off the ground since 2014. As the original Spider-Woman, Jessica Drew has always been a likely candidate but Madame Web is expected to beat her to the punch. The film starring Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney is slated for release in February of next year.

Sony's quest to build a cinematic universe based entirely around Spider-Man characters has gained traction in the past few years. Along with the profitable Venom films and the significantly less-successful Morbius one-off, the studio has enjoyed record-shattering success via its partnership with the MCU to produce Tom Holland's Spider-Man trilogy. Plans have since been made to continue the universe with new movies, including Madame Web, Aaron Taylor Johnson's Kraven The Hunter, and the still-untitled Olivia Wilde project.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: