Jason Schwartzman joins Across the Spider-Verse as the Spot, Miles Morales' 'most formidable foe yet'

Marvel's multiverse-hopping wall-crawler won't return to the Spider-Verse for another year, but the filmmakers behind the animated feature are already building anticipation. Several juicy details were revealed when a clip was unveiled at France's Annecy International Animation Film Festival on Monday, including what villains you can expect to see caught in the web of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore).

First is "an anachronistic version" of the Vulture. The winged baddie was memorably portrayed by Michael Keaton in Spider-Man: Homecoming, but this animated version will be voiced by Lonely Island's Jorma Taccone. Next up is the Spot, who directors Justin K. Thompson, Kemp Powers, and Joaquim Dos Santos describe as "Miles Morales' most formidable foe yet." He'll be voiced by Jason Schwartzman.

Originally created by Al Milgrom and Herb Trimpe in the pages of Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man #98, the Spot is a scientist whose experimentation with other dimensions radically transformed his body into the black-and-white collage you can see in the preview image above. Those black spots are interdimensional portals that the Spot can use to transport himself. He can also fling them from his body and onto various surfaces as traps for others.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) face off against The Spot (Jason Schwartzman) in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.' | Credit: Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse/Sony

Peter Parker Spectacular Spider-Man 1976-1998 The Spot first appeared in the pages of 'Peter Parker, Spectacular Spider-Man' by Al Milgrom and Herb Trimpe. | Credit: Marvel

Like Kingpin, Morales' antagonist in the first Spider-Verse film, the Spot grapples with Daredevil as often as he does Spider-Man. In fact, the Spot was originally working for Kingpin when he underwent his fateful experiment — which might suggest a possible connection between the films. Thankfully, Miles and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) will have the aid of other spider-heroes as they tangle with the Spot and the Vulture. As previously announced, Oscar Isaac will voice Miguel O'Hara, a.k.a Spider-Man 2099, while Issa Rae will voice Jessica Drew, a.k.a Spider-Woman. Also joining the sequel is Shea Whigham, who will voice George Stacy, a "by-the-books cop" who is also Gwen's father.

In Across the Spider-Verse, the Spot's titular discs are meant to resemble "living ink." This is in keeping with the Spider-Verse franchise's use of different art styles to convey the scope of the multiverse. "Every dimension looks and feels radically different from all the others," producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller told EW in a first-look interview last year. Gwen's home dimension, for instance, resembles "watercolors, layered brushstrokes, and paper textures," and will be given more of a spotlight in this film.

After a few date changes, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is currently set for release (exclusively in movie theaters) on June 2, 2023. It will be followed by Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse on March 29, 2024.

