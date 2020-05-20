The 2020 Academy Awards may not have given Midsommar any nominations love, but the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures just made a big move towards acknowledging the folk horror film's contribution to the history of cinema.

The museum announced Tuesday that it acquired the splendorous May Queen dress worn by star Florence Pugh in the brutal conclusion of writer/director Ari Aster's second feature. The gown is shown to have sold for $65,000 on the A24 auction website.

When the auction was announced, singers Halsey and Ariana Grande both posted on social media about wanting to acquire the costume, although it is unclear if either actually made bids for it.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which runs both the Oscars and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, had only passively endorsed Midsommar before, featuring dancers dressed in May Queen garb during the 2020 Oscars opener lead by Janelle Monáe.

Other items from the film that sold during the A24 auction include another May Queen crown that went for $15,000, a finishing mallet for $10,000, and a bear headdress for $4,750 — all sold to undisclosed buyers. All the money made from Midsommar items, including the dress that the Academy Museum acquired, is going towards the FDNY Foundation, which supports New York City firefighters and their families facing the coronavirus pandemic.

Still up for sale at the A24 auction are items from The Lighthouse like the light, which has a current bid of $80,000, and items from Uncut Gems, including the Furby pendant that's currently going for $13,500. All proceeds from the auctions go to other relief organizations for people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.