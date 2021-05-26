Aaron Taylor-Johnson to star in Kraven the Hunter movie

Taylor-Johnson, of course, is no stranger to the Marvel world, having played the silver-haired speedster Quicksilver in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron. (He also starred as yet another superhero in 2010's Kick-Ass.) With Kraven the Hunter, the 30-year-old British actor will be moving from Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe to Sony's separate world of Marvel characters. In addition to sharing custody of Tom Holland's Spider-Man with Disney, Sony is building its own interconnected universe based on Marvel comic names — a universe that already includes Tom Hardy's Venom and the upcoming Morbius with Jared Leto. (As of yet, there hasn't been any crossover between the two, so don't expect to see Holland's Spidey facing off against Kraven any time soon.)