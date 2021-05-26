Aaron Taylor-Johnson to star in Kraven the Hunter movie
Aaron Taylor-Johnson is on the hunt.
The Avengers: Age of Ultron alum will star as Kraven the Hunter in an upcoming solo movie, Sony Pictures announced Wednesday. Triple Frontier director J.C. Chandor is directing the film, which will center on Marvel villain Sergei Kravinoff.
Stan Lee and Steve Ditko first created the notorious big game hunter Kravinoff back in 1964, and over the years, he's evolved from Spider-Man adversary to occasional anti-hero.
Taylor-Johnson, of course, is no stranger to the Marvel world, having played the silver-haired speedster Quicksilver in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron. (He also starred as yet another superhero in 2010's Kick-Ass.) With Kraven the Hunter, the 30-year-old British actor will be moving from Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe to Sony's separate world of Marvel characters. In addition to sharing custody of Tom Holland's Spider-Man with Disney, Sony is building its own interconnected universe based on Marvel comic names — a universe that already includes Tom Hardy's Venom and the upcoming Morbius with Jared Leto. (As of yet, there hasn't been any crossover between the two, so don't expect to see Holland's Spidey facing off against Kraven any time soon.)
Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach are producing the Kraven the Hunter film, with a screenplay written by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk. It's scheduled to hit theaters on Jan. 13, 2023.
