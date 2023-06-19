Watch Aaron Taylor-Johnson bite someone's nose off in the first Kraven the Hunter trailer

Sony has hunted down a first look at Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Kraven the Hunter.

On Monday, the studio posted the first trailer and poster for the forthcoming superhero movie, inspired by the Marvel comics character of the same name. Taylor-Johnson plays the menacing Kraven, and the red-band trailer shows off his bloody hunting skills — from skewering bad guys with crossbows to biting off a henchman's nose. (Ouch.)

Kraven, a.ka. Sergei Kravinoff, has long been a staple in Marvel comics, first created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko as a homicidal big game hunter and Spider-Man adversary. The trailer sets up Kraven's origin story, explaining how as a child, he rejected his hunter father (Russell Crowe) and seemingly developed superpowers after being mauled by a lion.

The trailer also teases the return of yet another iconic Spider-Man villain: the Rhino, played in the film by Alessandro Nivola. It's a new take on the character, who was most recently played on screen by Paul Giamatti in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Sony also dropped a poster for the film, where Kraven is front and center, his abs on display as he luxuriates on a throne seemingly built atop the skulls of men. Outfitted in a fur-lined vest and a necklace made of saber-tooths, Kraven looks menacingly hot.

Kraven the Hunter marks the fourth film in Sony's Spider-Man universe, as part of their ongoing collaboration with Marvel. The film is slated to release on Oct. 6.

This won't be Taylor-Johnson's first outing in the Marvel universe. He previously appeared as Quicksilver in 2015's Avengers: The Age of Ultron. But it is his first go in the adjacent Sony-verse of the Marvel comics, joining their shared custody of Tom Holland's Spider-Man with Disney, Tom Hardy's Venom, and Jared Leto's Morbius.

Kraven the Hunter is being directed by J. C. Chandor from a screenplay by Art Marcum & Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk.

It also stars Ariana DeBose as villainous voodoo priestess Calypso and Fred Hechinger as Kraven's half-brother, Chameleon.

