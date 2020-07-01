Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7 heads to Netflix

The Trial of the Chicago 7 is changing its venue.

Netflix has closed a deal to acquire the Aaron Sorkin-directed drama from distributor Paramount. The film, which the West Wing creator also wrote, will debut on the streaming service this fall, and is likely to be a major awards contender.

Chicago 7 is based on a real-life incident in which the federal government charged seven defendants with conspiracy, inciting to riot, and other offenses tied to protests at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. The film, which had been set for a theatrical release this September (before the COVID-19 pandemic hit), features an all-star cast including Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Jeremy Strong, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, among others.

Netflix has a history of doing business with Paramount, acquiring Martin Scorsese's The Irishman after the studio balked at the film's expanding budget, and picking up rom-com The Lovebirds after the pandemic forced Paramount to postpone its theatrical release.

According to Variety, which first reported the news that a deal was in the works, the streaming service hopes to release the politically resonant Chicago 7 ahead of the November presidential election. A new release date has not been announced, however.