Aaron Sorkin ignites a revolution in gripping Trial of the Chicago 7 trailer

Aaron Sorkin has mounted a timely rebellion in the full-length trailer for The Trial of the Chicago 7.

The new preview for the Oscar-winning writer-director's awards hopeful zeroes in on a key moment in history when, after the 1968 Democratic National Convention, what was intended to be a peaceful countercultural protest against the Vietnam War exploded into a violent uprising against police and the National Guard.

Sorkin's film follows the resulting legal battle, in which Abbie Hoffman (Sacha Baron Cohen), Jerry Rubin (Jeremy Strong), Tom Hayden (Eddie Redmayne), and Bobby Seale (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot in a trial overseen by the tyrannical Judge Julius Hoffman (Frank Langella).

Widely speculated to be a player in the upcoming Oscar race, The Trial of the Chicago 7 held a press screening Tuesday night, and reactions from industry press were largely positive, with particular praise for Sorkin's direction and the ensemble cast's performances.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 — also starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, John Carroll Lynch, Mark Rylance, Kelvin Harrison, Jr., and more — is set for limited theatrical release on Sept. 25, to be followed by an Oct. 16 streaming debut on Netflix. Watch the full trailer above.

