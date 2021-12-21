The celebrated writer and director discusses the artistic liberties he took while crafting his new I Love Lucy film starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem (now in theaters and on Amazon Prime Video).

David Fincher and I had a disagreement during prep for The Social Network. I'd written "vodka," and David, our director, wanted beer. "Beck's," to be specific.

We knew that Mark Zuckerberg was drinking and drunk at 9 p.m. on a Tuesday in October in 2003. He'd just had an unhappy experience with a young Boston University student and he was back in his dorm room at Harvard, hacking into the student directories for all of Harvard's dormitories — or houses — to get pictures of women so he could create a hot-or-not website. These student directories were called facebooks. We knew all this because Zuckerberg told us. He was live-blogging the whole night.

So, after an opening scene where I imagined a date with a BU student that would get Mark angry enough to do what he was about to do, I wrote the second scene, based entirely on Mark's blog posts. We started tight on a computer screen. Under voice-over, Mark would walk in and out of the frame, powering up his computer, setting down a glass, dropping ice into the glass, pouring vodka over the ice, pouring orange juice over the vodka, and then sitting down and typing.

Then, two weeks before the start of production, we found out Mark was drinking beer that night. Beck's. So David told me we'd need to change it to Beck's. I made the case for why Mark shouldn't be drinking beer even though we knew that Mark was drinking beer. It wasn't just that making a screwdriver was more visually interesting (because who's going to argue with David Fincher about visual interest?), it was that Mark was — as he said at the time — drinking to get drunk that night, and popping a beer might read as just a college kid who was thirsty on a Tuesday. In other words, by being accurate, we might be obscuring the truth. And that's the tug-of-war a screenwriter goes through when they're writing nonfiction. Accuracy versus truth. A photograph or a painting. I lost the argument with David.

When I'm writing nonfiction and I mess with accuracy, I ask myself two questions: First, am I defaming anyone? Would I have been okay having Mark snort a line of coke or smoke meth? Of course not. But I didn't think that having Mark drink vodka and orange juice would unfairly do damage to his reputation — and it was closer to the truth, which was that he was drinking to get drunk. Second, is this perverting history? Reasonable people can disagree, but I came down on the side of "Nah."

Which brings us to Being the Ricardos. I took three events that happened during the first few seasons of I Love Lucy and made them happen in the same week. I wanted to put as many obstacles in front of the protagonists as possible because drama is intention versus obstacle. It didn't matter to me that Lucille Ball was accused of being a communist during a different week from the week Desi showed up on the cover of Confidential with another woman. For the purposes of the story I was telling, it only mattered that those things happened. I wouldn't be defaming anyone and, as for perverting history, again, not really.

My friend and teacher, the late William Goldman, said of his Academy Award-winning screenplay for All the President's Men, "If I'm telling the true story of the fall of the President of the United States, the last thing I'm going to do is make anything up." I understand what he meant in context, but the fact is, as soon as he wrote "FADE IN," he'd committed to making things up. People don't speak in dialogue, and their lives don't play out in a series of scenes that form a narrative. Dramatists do that. They prioritize truth over accuracy. Paintings over photographs.

