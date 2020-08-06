See Zola teaser inspired by first tweet from viral Twitter thread movie is based on

After a seven month wait, A24 finally shared a teaser trailer for its highly anticipated film Zola.

The short clip quotes the viral Twitter thread the film is based on, asking "You want to hear a story about how me and this bitch here fell out? It's kind of long, but it's full of suspense."

The film, about a stripper named Zola who is led on an ill-fated road trip to Florida by a suspicious new friend, garnered much acclaim at Sundance this year, with EW calling it "a wild candy-colored road saga with piles of style and postmodern flair, told in the key of smartphone."

Zola was written by its director Janicza Bravo and playwright Jeremy O. Harris. Starring as the titular character is Taylour Paige, with Riley Keough playing her new friend Stefani. The movie also includes Nicholas Braun, Colman Domingo, and Jason Mitchell.

While the teaser doesn't give a release date yet, it does give an assurance that the long-awaited film is coming soon.