A24 to auction off props and costumes from Midsommar, Uncut Gems, and more

This is how I win — by bidding, of course.

Fans of A24 and their prodigious indie output will now have the chance to bid on props, costumes, and set pieces from their favorite films. On Wednesday, the studio announced A24 Auctions, an online auction platform benefiting New York City workers and their families impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

The first items up for bid will include original props, wardrobe, and set pieces from Midsommar, Uncut Gems, Eighth Grade, The Lighthouse, and more. Founded in New York, A24 is looking to give back to the Big Apple with 100 percent of the auction's proceeds going to one of four charities: the FDNY Foundation, Food Bank for NYC, NYC Health + Hospitals, and Queens Community House.

Items include the May Queen dress from Midsommar, Kevin Garnett's Celtics jersey from Uncut Gems, and the carved wooden mermaid from The Lighthouse.

Bidding will open at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on Wednesday on A24Auctions.com. Still no word as to when we can bid on Saoirse Ronan's cast in Lady Bird though.

