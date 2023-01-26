Oscar Mayer's social media team had to play ketchup after missing a DM from A24.

A24 comes out a wiener after Oscar Mayer gave Everything Everywhere All at Once hot dog cold shoulder

A24's bologna has a first name, it's S-H-A-D-E...

It's a good week to be the indie film darling, after Everything Everywhere All at Once scored 11 Oscar nominations, more than any other film. But Oscar Mayer might be kicking itself in the sauerkrauts over a missed DM about the Michelle Yeoh hit.

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Oscar Mayer Oscar Mayer gave A24 the hot dog cold shoulder over 'EEAAO' | Credit: Allyson Riggs/A24; AP/Shutterstock

Back in February 2022, A24 reached out to Oscar Mayer about a possible collaboration between the two on an "upcoming film that happens to heavily feature hot dogs."

That film turned out to be, of course, Everything Everywhere All at Once, the multiverse-hopping dramedy starring Yeoh as Evelyn Wang, a Chinese-American immigrant who finds herself tasked with saving all of existence. To do so, she has to connect with other versions of herself in parallel universes, and one of those versions has, well, hot dog fingers.

Naturally, Oscar Mayer, purveyor of fine wieners for more than a century, would have been a logical choice, but alas, A24 shot its shot, and the Oscar didn't even have the frank-and-beans to respond. But another Oscar came through, 11 of them, and A24 had the last laugh by posting an image of the one-sided exchange after the nominations were announced on Tuesday.

Oscar Mayer finally responded with ham firmly in cheek on Wednesday. "The L is on us," the cold cut company said on Instagram, with their own homage to Evelyn's doggy digits. "Sending you buns of love."

Geez, cool it with the hot dog puns, kids. This is turning into a real ... Corny Island.

I'll see myself out.

