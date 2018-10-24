A scientific ranking of the scariest Disney Channel Original Movie

From 'Twitches' to 'Kalabar's Revenge'

Dana Schwartz
October 24, 2018 at 04:30 PM EDT
<p>Disney Channel Original Movies (DCOMs) ran the gamut from silly to self-serious, but there were plenty that traumatized young viewers with nightmares. Take a trip down nostalgia lane and remind yourself of the moments that kept you up at night.&nbsp;</p>
Disney Channel Original Movies (DCOMs) ran the gamut from silly to self-serious, but there were plenty that traumatized young viewers with nightmares. Take a trip down nostalgia lane and remind yourself of the moments that kept you up at night. 

Disney Channel
<p>Look, Stuck in the Suburbs isn&#8217;t a horror movie, but I just wanted an excuse to show the<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b8GaRc76TJM"> clip of Taran Killam</a> (as pop star Jordan Cahill) being flat-out terrible at pretending to play the guitar. Move your left hand, Taran! His fake playing is so bad, it&#8217;s a <em>little</em> scary.</p>
Stuck in the Suburbs

Look, Stuck in the Suburbs isn’t a horror movie, but I just wanted an excuse to show the clip of Taran Killam (as pop star Jordan Cahill) being flat-out terrible at pretending to play the guitar. Move your left hand, Taran! His fake playing is so bad, it’s a little scary.

Everett Collection
<p>The scariest thing about this tired retrod of the franchise was the recasting.&nbsp;</p>
Return to Halloweentown

The scariest thing about this tired retrod of the franchise was the recasting. 

Disney Channel
<p>The twin witches (get it?) had a vibe that was less &#8220;scary&#8221; and more &#8220;fortune teller/astrology.&#8221;</p>
Twitches 

The twin witches (get it?) had a vibe that was less “scary” and more “fortune teller/astrology.”

Everett Collection
<p>The third film in the franchise featured the monsters from Halloweentown going to a human high school. Sure, fitting in can be hard, but the movie wasn&#8217;t actually anything to keep us up at night.&nbsp;</p>
Halloweentown High

The third film in the franchise featured the monsters from Halloweentown going to a human high school. Sure, fitting in can be hard, but the movie wasn’t actually anything to keep us up at night. 

Disney Channel/Reel Fx Creative/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Aly Michalka played a teen trying to win a contest for teenage reality show tv producers (lol) when she discovers a magician whose powers are&nbsp;<em>rEaL.&nbsp;</em>Yes, that is Frank Langella. Yes, that is Disney hunk and young Dana&#8217;s crush, Johnny Pacar.&nbsp;</p>
Now You See It

Aly Michalka played a teen trying to win a contest for teenage reality show tv producers (lol) when she discovers a magician whose powers are rEaL. Yes, that is Frank Langella. Yes, that is Disney hunk and young Dana’s crush, Johnny Pacar. 

Disney Channel
<p>The first of the classic DCOMs featured a group of kids who discover a real mummy (named Harold). The mummy is gross and actually pretty scary.&nbsp;</p>
Under Wraps

The first of the classic DCOMs featured a group of kids who discover a real mummy (named Harold). The mummy is gross and actually pretty scary. 

Everett Collection
<p>The Boogeyman starts framing a young girl for various acts of vandalism, but what&#8217;s scarier here is the idea that your childhood imaginary friends are real and no one will believe you.&nbsp;</p>
Don't Look Under the Bed

The Boogeyman starts framing a young girl for various acts of vandalism, but what’s scarier here is the idea that your childhood imaginary friends are real and no one will believe you. 

Everett Collection
<p>&#8220;Halloween is&nbsp;<em>cool.&#8221;&nbsp;</em>With Debbie Reynolds as the matriarchal head witch in charge,&nbsp;<em>Halloweentown&nbsp;</em>makes us wish that a town where everything was spooky was real. The town itself, not too scary. But Kalabar&#8230;. *<em>shudders</em>.*&nbsp;</p>
Halloweentown

“Halloween is cool.” With Debbie Reynolds as the matriarchal head witch in charge, Halloweentown makes us wish that a town where everything was spooky was real. The town itself, not too scary. But Kalabar…. *shudders.* 

Singer White/Ventura Valley Film/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
<p>A teen wins a contest that brings his family to the high-tech home of their dreams. Waking up to a personalized concerto? Instant gourmet meals? Pre-Alexa voice commands? It sounds too good to be true because it is. It&#8217;s not a Halloween movie, but it is truly terrifying when their house turns against them and traps them inside.&nbsp;</p>
Smart House 

A teen wins a contest that brings his family to the high-tech home of their dreams. Waking up to a personalized concerto? Instant gourmet meals? Pre-Alexa voice commands? It sounds too good to be true because it is. It’s not a Halloween movie, but it is truly terrifying when their house turns against them and traps them inside. 

Everett Collection
<p>Is that Mickey Rooney? (Yes, it is.) The plot turned out to be pretty Scooby Doo, but there is something to the idea of a ghost haunting a movie theater.</p>
Phantom of the Megaplex

Is that Mickey Rooney? (Yes, it is.) The plot turned out to be pretty Scooby Doo, but there is something to the idea of a ghost haunting a movie theater.

Everett Collection
<p>Another non-Halloween movie that freaked me the hell out as a kid: Ryan Merriman played an Irish-American who can&#8217;t control his transformation into a tiny, foot-tall leprechaun. NIGHTMARE.</p>
The Luck of the Irish

Another non-Halloween movie that freaked me the hell out as a kid: Ryan Merriman played an Irish-American who can’t control his transformation into a tiny, foot-tall leprechaun. NIGHTMARE.

Everett Collection
<p>The hot dad from <em>The Nanny&nbsp;</em>is a vampire! It&#8217;s a mainstay in kids movies that the kids are smarter than the adults, but it&#8217;s uniquely horrifying when your own mother is vulnerable and you&#8217;re helpless.</p>
Mom's Got a Date with a Vampire

The hot dad from The Nanny is a vampire! It’s a mainstay in kids movies that the kids are smarter than the adults, but it’s uniquely horrifying when your own mother is vulnerable and you’re helpless.

Disney Channel
<p>Truly, the scariest DCOM of all. Maybe it was a meh sequel, and there was probably no need for two more, but Kalabar&#8217;s revenge was transforming all humans into their Halloween costumes, and we get an even scarier version of parents in danger: parents helplessly transforming into grotesque monsters. That frog-monster mask haunts my dreams to this day.&nbsp;</p>
Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

Truly, the scariest DCOM of all. Maybe it was a meh sequel, and there was probably no need for two more, but Kalabar’s revenge was transforming all humans into their Halloween costumes, and we get an even scarier version of parents in danger: parents helplessly transforming into grotesque monsters. That frog-monster mask haunts my dreams to this day. 

Disney Channel
