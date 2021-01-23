A Quiet Place Part II moves to September amid latest wave of delayed releases

Audiences will have to wait a while longer before returning to A Quiet Place.

John Krasinski's sequel to his acclaimed 2018 horror film has been delayed again due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with its release now set for Sept. 17. Originally scheduled to hit theaters in March 2020, the film was one of the first to have its release date pushed amid the initial coronavirus outbreak in the United States. It was most recently scheduled for April 23.

With COVID cases still surging nationwide and a return to normalcy by spring looking next to impossible, studios are once again delaying many of their planned movie releases. Disney-Fox recently pushed Kingsman prequel The King's Man from March to August and removed the upcoming Bob's Burgers movie from their release schedule, while the James Bond film No Time to Die was pushed yet again, from April to October.

Meanwhile, Universal announced Thursday that the Bob Odenkirk-starring action movie Nobody and Edgar Wright's psychological thriller Last Night in Soho would move from Feb. 26 to April 2 and from April 23 to Oct. 22, respectively. Sony Pictures also delayed several film releases Thursday, including Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (to June 11, from April 2); Cinderella (to July 16, from Feb. 5); Ghostbusters: Afterlife (to Nov. 11, from June 11); Uncharted (to Feb. 11, 2022, from July 16, 2021); and Morbius (to January 21, 2022, from October 8, 2021).

A Quiet Place Part II studio Paramount has offloaded several of its titles in the last year, sending Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7 to Netflix and Coming 2 America with Eddie Murphy to Amazon. But the studio reportedly plans to keep A Quiet Place Part II slated for theaters, given the first film's hefty $340 million worldwide gross.

The horror sequel was pushed late enough in the game that positive reactions from early press screenings emerged ahead of the first delay, calling the film "a worthy, world-expanding followup" and "just as tense and terrifying as the first one."