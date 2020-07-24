A Quiet Place 2 is going to have to stay quiet a bit longer.

Paramount announced Thursday that it is pushing the John Krasinski-helmed horror sequel to 2021. It was originally scheduled for March but was one of the first high-profile films to postpone its release due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was later scheduled for Sept. 4, but is now moving to April 23, 2021.

Another of the studio's major tentpoles for the year, Top Gun: Maverick, a sequel to the Tom Cruise-starring 1986 classic Top Gun, will now open July 2, 2021, as opposed to Dec. 23 of this year (or its very first release date of June 26).

Other films getting shuffled include Jackass, which is moving from July 2021 to Sept. 3, 2021; Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which will bow April 8, 2022; Under the Boardwalk, which is now scheduled for July 22, 2022; and The Tiger's Apprentice, which is moving from Feb. 11, 2022, to Feb. 10, 2023.

"We truly believe that there is no movie-viewing experience like the one enjoyed in theatres," said Paramount's president of domestic distribution, Chris Aronson, and president of international theatrical distribution, Mark Viane, in a statement. "We are committed to the theatrical experience and our exhibition partners, and want to stress that we are confident that, when the time comes, audiences everywhere will once again enjoy the singular joy of seeing Paramount films on the big screen."

The move at Paramount follows a similar announcement made from Disney earlier in the day, in which the Mouse House announced overhauling quite a bit of its schedule, including delaying Mulan indefinitely and pushing back planned Avatar and Star Wars films.