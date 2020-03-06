Image zoom Paramount Pictures

Thursday night marked one of the first early screenings of A Quiet Place Part II, the sequel to director John Krasinski's 2018 sleeper hit. Unlike the film's namesake, reactions are not so hush-hush.

Critics largely sung the sequel's praises, with IndieWire's Kate Erbland calling it "a worthy, world-expanding followup that builds on the original and finds its own thrills, chills, and emotions in the process." Fandango's Erik Davis writes how the sequel is "just as tense and terrifying as the first one," and Uproxx's Mike Ryan declared Part II is "Tension: The Movie."

"A QUIET PLACE PART II is not at all what I expected, and that's a great thing," writes Bloody Disgusting's Meagan Navarro.

Much of A Quiet Place Part II remains a mystery to eager audiences, though Krasinski, who returns to direct and appears in flashbacks, previously confirmed to EW that the opening of the film goes back to the first day these monsters came to town. The rest follows Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt), daughter Regan (Millicent Simmonds), son Marcus (Noah Jupe), and her newborn directly after the events of the first movie. With their home destroyed, they must venture out into the world where they encounter other survivors, like the mysterious gent played by Cillian Murphy.

“[Our] family has support, they have an entire system of living, and most importantly, they have love. If you are alone and you’ve seen the negative effect of the world, you lose hope," Krasinksi said of Murphy's role.

Djimon Hounsou also features in the film, which Krasinski wrote. See more early reactions from press below.

A Quiet Place Part II will arrive in theaters on March 20.

