Interview With the Vampire author Anne Rice and Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator Joss Whedon also appear in the film.

A Place Among the Dead has all the earmarks of a dark vampire drama. The film's trailer, which EW is exclusively premiering, has the blood, crosses, eerie music, and goth stylings down pat.

The film even has cameos from people with serious supernatural bona fides, like Interview With the Vampire author Anne Rice, Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator Joss Whedon, and Gary Oldman, who starred in the 1992 film Bram Stoker's Dracula.

But the movie, Buffy actress Juliet Landau's directorial debut, is more than meets the eye fangs. In fact, the documentary-style film, about Landau's quest to make a "vampire documentary," is an exploration of our cultural obsession with vampires and what they reveal about the human psyche.

Landau, who portrayed Drusilla in Buffy and its spinoff Angel, embodies an alter-ego version of herself in the project. Oldman also plays a version of himself in a "cameo on steroids," as does Whedon, Ron Perlman, Robert Patrick, Lance Henriksen, and Rice, who appears for the first time in a film. A Place Among the Dead delves into true crime, and the reality of when people take the fantasy of vampirism too far. It chronicles the fun, imaginative, creative side, and alternatively, the dark, disturbing side.

In a 2015 interview with EW, Landau explained why people's fascination with vampires interested her.

"One of the things that makes it so compelling is that, basically, all the creatives use vampirism as a metaphor to explore the human condition," she said. "So, with Joss Whedon, it’s high school is a nightmare, which most people can relate to. Anne Rice wrote Interview with the Vampire just after her daughter died of leukemia and she created a child vampire that lives forever. ... There are so many ways that it is a prism for us to look at our own natures."

A Place Among the Dead will be released worldwide by Modern Films via PVOD on Nov. 9. Information about virtual screenings, Q&As, and pre-sale tickets for the release of the film, can be found here.

Trailer courtesy of Modern Films.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly’s free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.