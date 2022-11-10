A weekend away takes a killer turn in trailer for horror film A Wounded Fawn

In horror movie A Wounded Fawn (the trailer for which you can see below) a museum curator named Meredith is taken for a weekend away at a remote, and quite delightful, cabin by her new beau, Bruce. What the audience knows, but Meredith does not, is that Bruce is a homicidal maniac who plans to make the long drive back on his own. If the result is predictably bloody and violent the film also takes a surprising swerve away from traditional horror tropes into a more surreal and phantasmagoric arena. A Wounded Fawn stars Sarah Lind (Jakob's Wife), Scare Me and Werewolves Within filmmaker Josh Ruben, and Malin Barr (Honeydew).