A weekend away takes a killer turn in trailer for horror film A Wounded Fawn
In horror movie A Wounded Fawn (the trailer for which you can see below) a museum curator named Meredith is taken for a weekend away at a remote, and quite delightful, cabin by her new beau, Bruce. What the audience knows, but Meredith does not, is that Bruce is a homicidal maniac who plans to make the long drive back on his own. If the result is predictably bloody and violent the film also takes a surprising swerve away from traditional horror tropes into a more surreal and phantasmagoric arena. A Wounded Fawn stars Sarah Lind (Jakob's Wife), Scare Me and Werewolves Within filmmaker Josh Ruben, and Malin Barr (Honeydew).
The film is directed by Travis Stevens, who previously brought us 2019's CM Punk-starring tale of toxic masculinity The Girl on the Third Floor and last year's Jakob's Wife, a vampire movie with Barbara Crampton and Larry Fessenden. Stevens co-wrote the screenplay for A Wounded Fawn with Nathan Faudree. The director describes his film to EW as "a hallucinogenic cocktail of Greek mythology, surrealist paintings, and 1970's genre cinema, [which] aims to put the audience inside the minds of both a serial killer and his latest victim."
A Wounded Fawn premieres on the streaming service Shudder on Dec. 1. Exclusively watch the film's trailer below.
