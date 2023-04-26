Kenneth Branagh, Tina Fey, and Michelle Yeoh can't hide from their ghosts in A Haunting in Venice teaser
Time will tell if actor-director Kenneth Branagh's latest Hercule Poirot tale, A Haunting in Venice, is his best Agatha Christie adaptation to date. However, judging by the film's just-released teaser trailer (which you can see below), it certainly looks like the spookiest.
In the movie, Branagh's now-retired Belgian sleuth reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.
Branagh played Poirot in both of his previous Christie adaptations, 2017's Murder on the Orient Express and last year's COVID-delayed Death on the Nile. His co-stars this time around include Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Ali Khan, Kelly Reilly, and Michelle Yeoh. The film is written by Michael Green based on Christie's novel Hallowe'en Party. Branagh announced today that the film's score will be composed by Hildur Guđnadóttir (Joker, TÁR).
A Haunting in Venice floats into theaters on Sept. 15. Watch the teaser trailer below.
Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.
Related content: