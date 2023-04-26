Branagh once again plays Hercule Poirot in the actor-director's latest Agatha Christie adaptation.

Kenneth Branagh, Tina Fey, and Michelle Yeoh can't hide from their ghosts in A Haunting in Venice teaser

Time will tell if actor-director Kenneth Branagh's latest Hercule Poirot tale, A Haunting in Venice, is his best Agatha Christie adaptation to date. However, judging by the film's just-released teaser trailer (which you can see below), it certainly looks like the spookiest.

'A Haunting in Venice' 'A Haunting in Venice' | Credit: 20th Century Studios

In the movie, Branagh's now-retired Belgian sleuth reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

A Haunting in Venice floats into theaters on Sept. 15. Watch the teaser trailer below.

