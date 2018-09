Gifted with superstrength, flight, and energy absorption after a freak accident spliced her DNA with the Kree alien Mar-Vell (see next slide), Carol Danvers is the current and most well known captain. Before taking on the mantle in 2012, Danvers was primarily known as Ms. Marvel. In addition to being a member of the Avengers, she has also led the Ultimates and Alpha Flight teams in space. She’ll make her big screen debut in Captain Marvel, out March 8, 2019.