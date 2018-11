A Christmas Story: Where are they now?

Although he technically only had a handful of lines in A Christmas Story – a muddled expletive being one of them – Billingsley stayed in the Christmas movie circuit later on in life, appearing in Elf (2003) and Four Christmases (2008) years after his iconic role. He also added a handful of TV appearances over the decades on shows like Who’s the Boss?, Punky Brewster, and The Wonder Years. Billingsley has primarily worked behind the scenes, as a director of films like Couples Retreat and Term Life and executive producer of projects like Iron Man, The Break-Up, and the Netflix series F is For Family. He also co-produced the original 2012 Broadway musical adaptation of A Christmas Story.