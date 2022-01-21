The sequel will follow an adult version of the character in the 1970s.

Christmas came very early this year.

A sequel to the beloved 1983 holiday classic A Christmas Story is in the works, EW has learned. Legendary and Warner Bros. have closed a deal for original star Peter Billingsley to star in and produce the feature for HBO Max, which has been dubbed A Christmas Story Christmas.

The original movie was set in 1940 and followed the wintry hijinks of Billingsley's Ralphie, a nine-year-old boy who wants a Red Ryder BB rifle more than anything in the world. The sequel will follow an adult version of the character in the 1970s, who returns to the house on Cleveland Street to deliver his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up. With the same attention to real-life tone as the original, Ralphie reconnects with childhood friends, reconciles the passing of his "Old Man," and sews the seeds for the origins of the beloved holiday classic.

The script was written by Nick Schenk (Cry Macho, The Mule), who will also executive produce, and Christmas Chronicles director Clay Kaytis will helm the sequel. Billingsley and Vince Vaughn will produce through their Wild West Picture Show Productions. Cale Boyter and Jay Ashenfelter will oversee for Legendary.

In the years since starring in the original film, Billingsley has gone on to a successful career behind the camera, directing films such as Couples Retreat; producing the three-time Tony-nominated Broadway musical A Christmas Story the Musical; and producing Dinner For Five, which received an Emmy nomination.

Despite moderate success upon its release, the original film is now widely considered to be a Christmas classic thanks in large part to its frequent television airings.

