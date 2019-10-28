For decades, Fred Rogers’ legacy touched millions of souls both young and old on screens big and small. Now, ahead of the Nov. 22 release of A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, director Marielle Heller‘s take on the TV icon’s influence on a disgruntled man (Matthew Rhys) who finds solace amid his chaotic personal life while profiling Rogers for a magazine, the new book Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood: A Visual History — compiled by Fred Rogers Productions — attempts to translate the beloved children’s show host’s warmth from screen to paper.

With a foreword by Tom Hanks, who plays Rogers in Heller’s film and likens the late star’s stature to that of a religious leader’s, the book chronicles the rise of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood (and its leading man) through never-before-seen photographs, a historical timeline, and in-depth interviews with Yo-Yo Ma, the show’s cast and crew, as well as those who worked on Heller’s film.

Ahead, EW has an exclusive sneak peek at several spreads from the book (out Oct. 29 via Penguin Random House), which showcase how Heller’s team recreated the wonders of Rogers’ beautywood for the likely Oscar contender.