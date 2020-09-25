Netflix's fantasy film A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting is based on a series of books by Joe Ballarini and is about — well, let's say the movie's name is not misleading.

"The title describes it all," insists filmmaker Rachel Talalay, laughing. "It’s the Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting!"

Fair enough. But could the Tank Girl and Doctor Who director be a little more specific?

"It's a Halloween family movie," says Talalay. "We’re living in the zone of trying to be both scary and funny. It’s about a super-secret babysitters' organization that’s always protected kids from monsters. You have our main lead, Kelly, who is [played by] Tamara Smart, who finds herself dropped into this world of monsters unexpectedly. She’s taken on her tour by the grumpy Liz, played by Oona Laurence, who doesn’t want to take on a protegee, who just wants to rescue her brother and fight monsters. I wanted to make a movie with that feeling that the leads could teach each other things. The Kelly character is very smart and very science-oriented, very math-oriented and there’s a little bit of Tank Girl in Liz."

The film's villain is played by Draco Malfoy himself, Tom Felton.

"Tom plays the Grand Guignol, who is the first of our Boogeymen," says Talalay. "He's the youngest, and he thinks he's the most evil, and needs to prove himself as the most evil. I worked with Tom on his very first film, The Borrowers, so we have this long, long, long, long history from when he was a child. It’s been wonderful to see him go from that to being the evil bad boy in Harry Potter."

A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting costars Ian Ho, Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson, Lynn Masako Cheng, Ty Consiglio, and Indya Moore and will be released on Netflix Oct. 15.

Exclusively watch the trailer for A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting above.

