9 Olivia de Havilland movies to watch for her 104th birthday that aren’t ‘Gone with the Wind’

Olivia de Havilland turns 104 on July 1, making her one of the last living legends of the Hollywood Golden Age.

To many, de Havilland is best known for her portrayal of Melanie Wilkes in 1939 epic Gone With the Wind. The generous Melanie, who Rhett Butler (Clark Gable) calls the “only completely kind person I ever knew,” defined de Havilland’s career and has endeared her to audiences for generations. She brought a steel magnolia quality to the role that contrasted with Vivien Leigh’s tempestuous Scarlett O’Hara.

But de Havilland was a star long before and after Gone With the Wind, an actress capable of portraying everything from starry-eyed ingenue to steely spinster. She won two Academy Awards (neither for Gone With the Wind, though she was nominated), and she challenged Warner Bros. in a legal contract dispute that forever changed California Labor Law and helped win greater creative freedom for all performers under the yoke of studio system contracts. It was that same quiet ferocity that defined many of her most memorable roles.

In honor of her birthday, here are 9 films that showcase her immense range and talents.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream (1935)

After playing the role of Hermia in Shakespeare’s beloved comedy in a renowned Hollywood Bowl production at only 18, de Havilland made her screen debut reprising the role. Max Reinhardt also directed the screen version, and de Havilland’s innate skill is evident in her ease with the language of Shakespeare. As cinematic Shakespeare adaptations go, it’s lush, if a bit overblown, but worth watching to see her luminous debut.

The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

Before Gone With the Wind, de Havilland endeared herself to audiences as the on-screen love interest of swashbuckler Errol Flynn. The two appeared in eight films together, but this is perhaps their most famous collaboration with Flynn as the titular English folk hero and de Havilland his lady love Maid Marian. Their chemistry is undeniable (rumors persist that the two had a brief, ill-fated romance in real life, but de Havilland denies it), and we dare you not to swoon during their balcony scene. De Havilland is radiant, and joyfully cheeky, in the glorious technicolor of this classic adventure movie.

Dodge City (1939)

De Havilland excelled in Westerns, particularly in the first half of her career, but this box office hit was her first. It re-teamed her with Flynn in their fifth of eight titles together. Flynn is Wade Hatton, a cowboy, who reluctantly takes the job of sheriff in Dodge City, Kansas, a Western town ruled by a cruel gang. De Havilland is Abbie Irving, one of the new settlers in town, who is initially hostile to Hatton, but eventually falls for him – by then, the patented formula for a Flynn and de Havilland vehicle.

Hold Back the Dawn (1941)

De Havilland earned her second Oscar nomination and first for Best Actress for this romantic melodrama. She stars as Emmy Brown, a school teacher targeted by con artist Georges Iscovescu (Charles Boyer), a gigolo seeking an American marriage for the purpose of citizenship. As he and Emmy get to know each other, they fall in love, but tragedy intervenes. This film allowed de Havilland to continue the deeper, more emotional character work she craved and launched with Gone With the Wind.

In This Our Life (1942)

Based on a Pulitzer-Prize winning novel of the same name, In This Our Life paired de Havilland with another grande dame of the silver screen, Bette Davis (the two would go on to be lifelong friends). Directed by John Huston, this film stars Davis and de Havilland as sisters and romantic rivals. The two go toe-to-toe despite de Havilland reprising her popular “good girl” role opposite Davis’ wild child sister. De Havilland reunites with Gone With the Wind co-star Hattie McDaniel here, and it was a rare studio film from this era to deal frankly with racial discrimination in America.

To Each His Own (1946)

De Havilland won her first of two Oscars for this romantic melodrama about a young woman who has a child out of wedlock and has to give him up. She stars as Jody Norris, a young woman who falls in love and becomes pregnant by an Army fighter pilot during World War I. After giving her baby up to her romantic rival, Corinne (Mary), Jody eventually becomes a successful cosmetics mogul, but still yearns to reconnect with her son. This marked De Havilland’s first film after her victory over Warner Bros., and she brought on a director she trusted, Mitchell Leisen. She was hailed for her ability to play a woman who ages 30 years over the course of the film, using techniques like wearing a different perfume in each segment and lowering her voice incrementally as her character ages.

The Dark Mirror (1946)

De Havilland pulls double duty (literally) in this psychological thriller where she portrays twin sisters Ruth and Terry Collins. Ruth is kind and loving, while Terry is psychotic and manipulative, gaslighting her sister their entire lives. De Havilland had begun to embrace method acting and encouraged everyone on set to meet with a psychiatrist to enhance their performances. Bette Davis also played twins that same year in A Stolen Life, enshrining them both in Hollywood history as actresses playing dual roles in a film.

The Snake Pit (1948)

De Havilland delved even further into psychological terror with this tale of a woman who finds herself in an insane asylum, unable to remember how she got there. To play a woman diagnosed with schizophrenia undergoing treatment, De Havilland threw herself into an intense research process, observing common procedures of the era like hydrotherapy, electric shock treatments, and more while visiting mental institutions. It earned her another Oscar nomination, but more importantly, its frank depiction of conditions inside mental institutions led to nationwide reforms in mental healthcare.

The Heiress (1949)

Rounding out a string of well-received performances, De Havilland received her second Oscar for her portrayal of titular heiress Catherine Sloper. Catherine begins the film a shy, naïve young woman who places her trust in fortune hunter Morris Townsend (Montgomery Clift). When her cruel father and Morris’ possible monetary motivations intercede, Catherine is heartbroken, eventually evolving to a guarded, mature woman. De Havilland won accolades for her portrayal of the character’s sharp transition and her work opposite renowned method actor Montgomery Clift. It reflects de Havilland’s keen sense of self, as she heavily pursued the project and encouraged Paramount to purchase the rights after seeing the play on Broadway.