The latest trailer for the zany road trip comedy sees its leading ladies posing as Billy Porter's back-up dancers to sneak into the championship game.

Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field go long to meet Tom Brady in 80 for Brady trailer

Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field probably should've had a more in-depth game plan in mind before deciding to crash the Super Bowl in the new trailer for 80 for Brady.

Inspired by a true story, Paramount Pictures' upcoming road trip comedy centers around four die-hard New England Patriots fans who embark on an epic adventure to see their communal crush, NFL legend Tom Brady, play at the 2017 Super Bowl LI.

Although, as the trailer reveals, the gals didn't exactly account for one thing: getting tickets to the championship game. Their hilarious attempts to secure passes see Moreno try to rush past security guards, Field enter a hot wings contest (hosted by none other than mayor of Flavortown himself, Guy Fieri), and the entire group pose as Billy Porter's dancers.

Somehow, Fonda is eventually able to sneak off the sidelines and into the locker rooms where she meets her football bae Rob Gronkowski. "So big," she says dreamily. To which Gronk replies, "Thank you."

Brady, who also serves as executive producer, previously told PEOPLE that working alongside Fonda, Moreno, Field, and Tomlin was a "once-in-a-lifetime experience" for the football star. "Not only are they true professionals and experts at their craft, but they are even better people, and it was an honor to be on set with them," he shared. "I can't wait for people to see this movie and watch them bring this story to life."

80 for Brady touches down in theaters on February 3, 2023. Watch the trailer above.

