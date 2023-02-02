80 for Brady stars reveal what they kept from set: 'Can this fall off the truck?'

It's hard to resist all those sparkles.

In 80 for Brady, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, and Rita Moreno star as four friends who decide to travel to the Super Bowl to watch the New England Patriots and Tom Brady play live. But for an adventure like that, you need the perfect wardrobe — and costume designer Allyson B. Fanger delivered, right down to the rhinestone-studded football jerseys.

While sitting down with EW, Fonda reveals that she kept some of her wardrobe from the shoot. "I took a pair of very tight bedazzled jeans home with me," she tells the other women. "Did any of you yours?" Perhaps of everyone in the film, Fonda's Trish has the best looks as a former model.

But that didn't stop Rita Moreno from grabbing a few of her character's looks. "I took a couple of things home," she says. "First, I said, 'Can this fall off the truck?' Which is something you say when you want to take something from your costumes home. I took a couple of the amazing dusters, but I asked permission. They did not 'fall off the truck.'"

80 For Brady Credit: Paramount Pictures

Moreno had also wanted to wear a hat from her personal collection that reads, "So far, I'm as old as I've ever been," but the production team didn't love it.

Tomlin and Field felt a bit differently about their more matronly garb. "I wore duddy clothes in the movie," says Tomlin, while Field adds, "What I wore was just pitiful. People felt sorry for me."

Fonda also says she took a wig that is a head scarf with bangs attached to it. It's played for a laugh in the film, but for Fonda, who recently announced she is in remission from Hodgkin's lymphoma, it's also a very real representation of what she's just gone through with her health. Tomlin then realizes that she also took home something similar, a headband with a hairpiece attached.

"I took nothing," concludes Field, with a laugh. "As a matter of fact, some of those clothes were my own — my own sweatpants and my own t-shirt. I burnt them afterward."

From dowdy to dazzling, audiences can see all these looks and more when 80 for Brady hits theaters on Feb. 3.

