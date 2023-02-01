80 for Brady stars love that it's inspired by a true story

The plot seems as far-fetched as a 'Hail Mary,' but it's all based on real women.

80 for Brady seems like the perfect comedic vehicle for four of our greatest living actresses — it's also inspired by real women.

"The story's based on actual women that live in Boston," Lily Tomlin tells EW. "But we haven't got to meet any of them yet."

Tomlin is joined by Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field in 80 for Brady, a movie that chronicles the adventures a group of longtime friends has when they attempt to attend the Super Bowl so they can finally see their hero Tom Brady play in person.

Rita Moreno plays Maura, Jane Fonda plays Trish, Lily Tomlin plays Lou and Sally Field plays Betty in 80 For Brady Rita Moreno, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Sally Field are crazy for Tom Brady in '80 for Brady' first look | Credit: Paramount Pictures

As profiled on CBS Sunday Morning, the real "Over 80 for Brady" club consisted of five women: Elaine, Betty, Anita, Pat, and Claire. Friends for over 70 years, they united in their love for the New England Patriots and star quarterback Tom Brady after they all became widows.

"It's really nice that it's based on a true story," adds Fonda. "That made it [even more special]."

The "Over 80 for Brady" ladies, who are themselves older than the New England Patriots football team, would take turns watching the Sunday match-ups at each other's houses.

"We had the best hors d'oeuvres," Betty boasted to CBS, adding, "A little cussing went on too."

Much as it's depicted in the film, the ritual of watching the game became a way of checking in on each other and keeping the bonds of their friendship strong. Though that doesn't mean they weren't also obsessive fans, screaming at fumbles and crushing on Brady.

The women were so dedicated to their viewing that Betty's grandson Max made them matching shirts that read "Over 80 for Brady Club" alongside a picture of the quarterback's face. When Max later pitched their story as a movie, it meant getting the man himself on board — and the women were thrilled to receive a video message from Brady.

"The film I saw was one of them talking to Tom Brady," Moreno tells EW. "I literally thought she was going to go into coronary arrest. She was screaming. She was watching him on a Zoom call."

80 for Brady Credit: CBS Sunday Morning

The actual club is still going strong, despite losing members along the way. Elaine and Betty, who are 94 and 95, respectively, still watch the games together weekly. Claire has since passed away, and Anita and Pat live in an assisted living facility.

As Field notes, "The story is embellished. Not all of it happened that way." The real women sadly never attended a Super Bowl. But what is true is the deep bonds they shared, on-screen and off. That's the message at the heart of the film and what keeps Elaine and Betty going. "Good friends stick together and stay together and do for each other," Betty told CBS.

The duo both attended a private premiere of the film. Now, the only thing left? Meeting Brady in the flesh.

