The 7 funniest celebrity cameos of 2019 (so far)

In 2019 these celebrities have stepped their game up, turning their cameos into opportunities to appear as even funnier versions of themselves. See who allowed themselves to get kicked out of a party, stuck in an air duct, and punched all for the sake of a good laugh.
Ed Sheeran, Yesterday
In a world where The Beatles doesn’t exist, Sheeran shows up flexing his status as the current most popular singer/songwriter who knows just the right improvement the classic “Hey Jude” needs.
Keanu Reeves, Always Be My Maybe
The trailer for the Netflix film had hinted Keanu Reeves would be making an appearance, but it was still a present surprise to see the John Wick actor fully embracing the idea of being an enigmatic heartthrob that can still take a punch.
Mario Lopez, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
The Saved By The Bell actor-turned TV host saves the day in Gina Linetti’s farewell episode “Four Movements,” appearing at the prencinct secretary’s goodbye party only to give her the opportunity to turn away a celebrity at the door.
Tinsley Mortimer, The Other Two
Celebrity sibling Brooke Dubek (Heléne Yorke) is aghast that her attempt to impersonate the Real Housewives of New York star doesn’t work at a movie premiere red carpet check-in, only for the Comedy Central show’s camera to pan to the left and show that the socialite was already beat her to the step and repeat.
Ben Folds, You're The Worst
Folds returned for the series finale of the signature FXX series, as a flighty version of himself downing tropical drinks at the prelude for the wedding of Gretchen and Jimmy.
Bruce Willis, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
Who does Emmet Bricksburg find while crawling through an air duct in an attempt to save the day, but the O.G. air duct navigating Die Hard hero, LEGO Bruce Willis.
Tilda Swinton, What We Do In The Shadows
Probably the closest to depicting the real life version of an actor would be Tilda Swinton playing herself as leader of vampire celebrities that include Evan Rachel Wood, Danny Trejo, Wesley Snipes, and Paul Reubens. The TV adaptaton of the 2014 film is still a mockumentary, but the Scottish actress as an immortal being hits close to home.