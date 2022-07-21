"The camera fell to the ground while filming," the rapper shared on social media. "This s--- is gonna be crazy for real."

Well...that was unexpected!

While shooting Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson's new horror movie, Skill House, a cameraman fainted while filming a scene due to the amount of gore and how real it felt.

50 Cent broke the news himself, sharing a post on his Instagram saying, "The camera fell to the ground while filming, This s--- is gonna be crazy for real." The caption was posted next to an image of a news story with the headline "Skill House - Camera Operator Allegedly Passed Out While Filming a Scene".

His new movie takes aim at influencer culture and is reportedly about the extreme lengths they will go to obtain fame and followers. That description alone is giving off massive Hostel meets Black Mirror vibes. Directing the movie is Josh Stolberg, who helmed many of the SAW projects and is no stranger to filming scenes with ample amounts of gore and macabre.

Producer Ryan Kavanaugh was on set during the incident and revealed what happened exclusively to EW. "Steve Johnson (the film's make-up and effects artist), whom I believe is the best in the business, makes it all seem so realistic. It's a whole new level of horror. When it happened, it was nighttime, dimly lit, and we were in the middle of filming a frightening scene that involved a lot of blood. One of our camera operators literally dropped and passed out. The camera broke, an on-set medic came and tended to him, and we broke for almost an hour. He was a trooper though, and he resumed shooting within an hour."

Director Josh Stolberg was also on set during the incident and took to Twitter afterward to explain what happened. On the social platform, he said, "Yikes!!! We shot a kill scene last night and the camera operator became so nauseated that he passed out and the camera crashed to the ground. Had to stop down for a 1/2 hour. He's okay now but… get ready for some crazy s---!"

Skill House joins a notorious circle of other horror movies that have caused audiences to pass out, including The Exorcist, Hostel, and most recently, Titane, an indie horror film that reportedly caused over a dozen people to faint during screenings across the festival circuit.

