The rapper and actor wondered why his "head look like it ain't connected to my body" on a new character poster for the ensemble action flick.

50 Cent trashes his own Expendables 4 poster: 'Did we run out of money?'

50 Cent isn't looking like a dime on a newly unveiled poster for the ensemble action flick Expendables 4.

In a hilariously frank social media post Wednesday, the rapper and actor had some harsh words for the promo image, which features his character, Easy Day, posing in tactical gear and holding a rifle.

"WTF did we run out of money?" 50 wrote in a caption on Instagram, where he has nearly 30 million followers. "Why my head look like it ain't connected to my body. I bet they are gonna make [Sylvester Stallone] look great. SMH." He added hashtags for his cognac and Champagne brands.

It also seems 50, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, may have inadvertently crossed the SAG-AFTRA picket line by posting about Expendables 4, though one could argue about whether roasting a movie qualifies as "promotion" or "publicity services."

The sequel, which is often styled as Expend4bles, marks 50's first appearance in the action series, though he and franchise lead Sylvester Stallone have worked together on several occasions, collaborating on three Escape Plan movies starting in 2013. Expendables 4 will also reunite 50 with his Spy costar Jason Statham.

This fourth film is the first installment for which Stallone does not have a writing credit. He contributed to the screenplays of the first three films and directed the first movie.

Expendables 4 hits theaters Sept. 22.

