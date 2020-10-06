Jessica Chastain leads badass band of female spies in The 355 trailer

355 type Movie genre Spy

Thriller

In a world rife with chaos, The 355 trailer proposes a solution to end our global panic: A band of badass women leading the charge through the turmoil.

Producer-star Jessica Chastain fronts the upcoming action flick as an American spy who spearheads an elite group of female agents from around the world as they come together to stop an organization from launching a nefarious plan that would cause global disruption. Joining Chastain in the pursuit of humanity's salvation is Lupita Nyong'o as a British operative; Penélope Cruz as a Colombian spy; Bingbing Fan as a Chinese agent, and Diane Kruger as a German envoy.

Chastain previously revealed that she came up with the idea for the film while working with director Simon Kinberg on the X-Men franchise entry Dark Phoenix, with Smash's Theresa Rebeck penning the script. Marion Cotillard was at one point attached to costar, though she was later replaced by Kruger.

In an Instagram video posted last summer, Chastain detailed the preproduction process, which saw Kruger and Chastain practicing at a gun range and Fan and Nyong’o sporting boxing gloves.

“We are the studio," Chastain said of her collaborative team in the clip. "Everyone owns the film, and now we’re making it."

The 355 — also starring Sebastian Stan and Édgar Ramírez — is in theaters on Jan. 15 via Universal Pictures. Watch the first trailer above.

