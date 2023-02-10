27 Dresses screenwriter says she's not sure Jane and Kevin would still be married today

It may have taken a few more dresses for 27 Dresses protagonist Jane (Katherine Heigl) to finally find her happily ever after — at least according to the movie's screenwriter, Aline Brosh McKenna.

McKenna, who wrote and directed Netflix's new rom-com Your Place or Mine, revealed that she's not entirely certain that Jane and her husband, Kevin (James Marsden), would have made it as a couple in the long run.

"I, controversially, am not sure that Jane and Kevin from 27 Dresses are still married," she told Variety. "Just a thought. I mean, there was a lot of romantic idealization — I don't really feel like they got the chance to know each other."

She added, "That was a big-ass wedding. I'm concerned."

At the end of the 2008 film, Jane dons her 28th dress — this time, finally a wedding gown — as she marries Kevin in a dreamy, beachfront ceremony surrounded by all of their close friends, family, and her 27 bridesmaids. While the nuptials fulfilled the rom-com fantasy, McKenna has said before that she wasn't sure it was the right way to complete Jane's story.

"I actually always advocated for her to end up on her own," McKenna said when EW reunited the cast and crew more than a decade later in 2019. "I always wanted her to actually go on a date with someone that you felt was going to be a healthy date for her."

Heigl, however, totally believed that Doyles could go the distance. In fact, during the reunion, the actress even laid out a pretty solid plan for a sequel that would feature the couple returning to the big screen alongside Jane's sister Tess (Malin Åkerman) and her ex George (Edward Burns).

"Do they end up together? I personally think they did," Heigl said. "I think [Tess and George] have, like, three kids and she's made Jane the godmother every time, so Jane has to plan the christenings and the baby showers and the gender-reveal parties, but then all the other bridesmaids [also] make her the godmother. But [Jane and Kevin] can't get pregnant."

