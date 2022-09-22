It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

In this Frank Capra classic, Jimmy Stewart plays overwhelmed and overburdened family man, George Bailey, who is resentful about all the dreams and opportunities that have passed him by over the years. He feels hopeless and pessimistic about his life, but at his lowest point, a guardian angel arrives to show him how awful life would be for the people he loves — and for his beloved town — had he never existed.

Bailey's presence made a world of positive difference for everyone he would come to meet, and upon learning that truth, his perspective drastically shifts toward gratitude… because sometimes all we need is to know that we're valued. You'll feel the warm and fuzzies aplenty with It's a Wonderful Life, which has been a holiday-season favorite for decades for its focus on faith, family, and belonging.