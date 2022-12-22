The 23 movies we're most excited to see in 2023

From Indy to indies — and Barbie to Marty (Scorsese, who else?) — here are the films we wish were here already.

Credit: John Wick 4: Murray Close/Lionsgate; The Little Mermaid: Photo courtesy of Disney; Luther: John Wilson/Netflix; Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: Lucasfilm Ltd.; Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Jessica Miglio, © 2022 Marvel

M3GAN (Jan. 6, in theaters)

You've seen the memes: Make a lane, Annabelle, there's a new killer doll sashaying her way into horror fans' hearts. Read our interview with director Gerard Johnstone, who calls his invention of M3GAN's now-iconic dance "one of those crazy, sleep-deprived, 3 a.m. thoughts."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Feb. 17, in theaters)

He may be tiny in size, but Ant-Man is primed to step into his latest adventure in a big way — big enough for several universes. He's going head-to-head with a new supervillain in Kang the Conqueror, played by Devotion's Jonathan Majors, who spoke to EW about Othello and Iago.

2023 Preview Credit: Scott Garfield/Paramount

80 for Brady (Feb 3, in theaters)

That's Tom Brady, greatest quarterback of all time, and apparently, a good sport when it comes to appearing in comedies. You won't be noticing him, given this movie's quartet of football fans: Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field, on a road trip to Houston to watch their hero dominate 2017's Super Bowl LI.

Magic Mike's Last Dance (Feb. 10, in theaters)

Please don't say "last," not when it comes to our favorite Ginuwine-pumping, Channing Tatum-humping franchise. Still, if you must go out, this is the way to do it, with Salma Hayek joining the cast, and original director Steven Soderbergh back behind the camera.

Cocaine Bear (Feb. 24, in theaters)

As high concepts go, this horror-comedy (based on a true story) can't be beat: When a bear partakes of a dumped stash of drugs, expect extra carnage. As director Elizabeth Banks told us, "No matter who you are in life, if you meet a bear that's high on cocaine, you are the underdog in that situation."

Scream VI (Mar. 10, in theaters)

Ghostface can kill you on the subway now, as we learned in a recent teaser. Something else we learned from 2022's surprisingly fun reboot: Even the most familiar franchises can find new energy in a young cast, a smart script, and a willingness to go hard-R. Let's see where this one goes.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (Mar. 17, in theaters)

Fun was the refreshing goal of the first one, and with snide secret weapon Jack Dylan Grazer returning to sidekick, hopes are sky-high for more of the same. And if you're heartbroken about Gal Gadot not getting another Wonder Woman sequel, this movie's got a cameo for her.

2023 Preview Credit: Murray Close/Lionsgate

John Wick: Chapter 4 (Mar. 24, in theaters)

Don't trouble us with the details. It's Keanu Reeves, right? In several bone-crunching sequences that lean less on CGI than on the satisfying mechanics of hand-to-hand combat and expert stunt choreography? That's really all we need to hear. (Ian McShane's in it too? Fine.)

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (Mar. 31, in theaters)

How do you adapt one of the most beloved role-playing concepts of all time into a movie in which the only role-playing a viewer will do is buy a ticket, sit down, and watch? That question is yet to be answered, but Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Regé-Jean Page will no doubt help things along.

Luther: The Fallen Sun (March, Netflix)

It's been four years since we last saw Idris Elba in the role of his haunted TV detective — a prison-bound conclusion that hardly felt like a wrap-up. The star, it turns out, wholeheartedly agrees: "Even when he's a free man, he can't help but chase the ghosts that get into his head."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5, in theaters)

Can director James Gunn break the threequel curse? He does a good job of persuading us in a recent interview, not only calling his latest chapter the "big one," but teasing its hirsute hero: "To me, Rocket has always been the secret protagonist of the Guardians movies."

The Little Mermaid (May 26, in theaters)

Director Rob Marshall doubles down on the boldness of making a live-action update of Disney's under-the-sea classic, beginning with his selection of Halle Bailey to play a "modern" Ariel: "It was very moving to me to see how important this kind of casting is for the world."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (June 2, in theaters)

Teenage hero Miles Morales returns in the sequel to the Oscar-winning animated blast. Co-screenwriter Chris Miller knows what makes the first movie tick: "The hardest thing is making sure that you've got a story that you care about and that you're emotionally connected to."

2023 Preview Credit: Disney/Pixar

Elemental (June 16, in theaters)

Pixar will undoubtedly bring the gorgeous, and, very likely, our cheeks will be wet by the end credits. But a rom-com too? Just take all our money in advance. When a fire element and a water element meet, sparks fly and flirtation simmers — but no touching allowed!

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (June 30, in theaters)

We don't know what that dial is either, and director James Mangold isn't telling us. But he's got some deliciously suggestive ideas about the intrepid archaeologist, whose latest adventure is set in a tense 1969 America: "What does the hero do when the world no longer has a place for him?"

Extraction 2 (June, Netflix)

The first one was a huge success — at least by Netflix's own viewing metrics. You know who's a big fan? Star Chris Hemsworth, who told EW that he prefers these real-world stunts to his day job: "Not to take anything away from the special-effects-filled sort of Marvel film, but you have a lot of help in post-production there."

Barbie (July 21, in theaters)

Already, it feels like a part of the family: every leaked set photo, every glimpse of neon pink. When Greta Gerwig's doll drama — starring a winking Margot Robbie — finally unspools, who knows how broken the internet will get?

Dune: Part Two (Nov. 3, in theaters)

There are reasons to be psyched for the second half: Cast additions include Florence Pugh and Elvis' Austin Butler, hinting at a sexier affair. Plus, a lot more is going to, you know, happen — Frank Herbert's original novel is bottom-heavy, and director Denis Villeneuve is nothing if not faithful.

2023 Preview Credit: Paramount Pictures and eOne

Wonka (Dec. 15, in theaters)

The fashion sense, the acting chops, the hair: all perfectly valid reasons to love Timothée Chalamet. But there's an undefinable spookiness to him as well, recently channeled in Bones and All, and sure to be tapped for this update of Gene Wilder's blink-free 1971 portrayal of the candy king.

The Color Purple (Dec. 20, in theaters)

The second screen take on Alice Walker's Pulitzer-winning novel (after Steven Spielberg gave it a valiant shot in 1985), this one derives more from the 2005 Broadway musical, and has a cast of giants: Taraji P. Henson, Colman Domingo, H.E.R., Louis Gossett Jr., and the explosive Fantasia.

Beau Is Afraid (TBD)

It's still early days in the career of 36-year-old Ari Aster, but with two features under his belt — Hereditary and Midsommar — does another young filmmaker seem as promising? His latest, a swirling psychodrama starring Joaquin Phoenix and Patti LuPone, is his biggest swing to date.

Napoleon (TBD)

No one does historical grandeur better than Ridley Scott; honestly, we're shocked he hasn't gotten to a biopic of Bonaparte already. Once a dream project of Stanley Kubrick's, Napoleon features Joaquin Phoenix as the power-mad military genius and Vanessa Kirby as Empress Joséphine.

Killers of the Flower Moon (TBD)

Martin Scorsese's ambitious period piece combines 1920s Oklahoma with crime, an F.B.I. investigation, and more than a hint of a Western (a favorite genre of the director). Regulars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro return, but all eyes will be on Brendan Fraser, leaning into his new career.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.