The 2023 Toronto International Film Festival is almost here — and, as usual, likely Oscar contenders and star-studded vehicles are headed north as part of this year's lineup.

While the number of projects among TIFF's 2023 lineup is expected to grow by the hundreds, the festival has revealed three titles so far, led by the world-premiere screening of writer-director Taika Waititi's buzzy sports drama Next Goal Wins starring Michael Fassbender and Elisabeth Moss in a tale about the 2001 American Samoa soccer team's attempt to rise through the ranks as one of the worst teams in the world at the time.

Canadian filmmaker Atom Egoyan's latest will also debut at the festival, with his Amanda Seyfried-starring thriller Seven Veils slated for a world premiere at the 2023 edition alongside French helmer Ladj Ly's second film, Les Indésirables, which follows the release of his 2019 Oscar-nominated feature Les Misérables.

More titles are expected to be unveiled soon, as the overall awards landscape takes shape amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which will likely impact star presence at the major fall festivals, including similar events in Telluride, Venice, and New York City.

TIFF — the largest public festival in the world — plays a vital role in the global film industry, regularly propping up big-budget commercial projects as well as smaller, independently, and internationally funded prestige releases. The event also has a strong reputation for building buzz for Oscar contenders ahead of the Academy Awards. Across the past decade, nine of the last 10 TIFF People's Choice Award winners have gone on to win or be nominated for the Academy's Best Picture prize — including last year's The Fabelmans.

TIFF 2023 runs from Sept. 7-17 in Toronto. See this year's full lineup below, updating as more additions are announced.

2023 TIFF lineup

Next Goal Wins (dir. Taika Waititi)

Seven Veils (dir. Atom Egoyan)

Les Indésirables (dir. Ladj Ly)

