Fast X, The Flash, Scream VI, and more movie and TV trailers that played during the Big Game.

Watch all the trailers that aired during Super Bowl 2023

The Flash

Disney100 Special Look

Disney kicked off its 100th anniversary festivities with a special look back celebrating Disney classics like Sleeping Beauty and Mary Poppins, to recent hits like Encanto and Black Panther, as well as the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Fast X

Scream VI

65

65 starring Adam Driver battling dinosaurs premieres in theaters March 10.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Harrison Ford cracks the whip again in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in theaters June 30.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Animal Control

Animal Control starring Joel McHale premieres Thursday, Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Poker Face

In a new spin on the usual Super Bowl teaser fare, Poker Face — the currently airing Peacock crime series created by Rian Johnson — features star Natasha Lyonne watching and commenting on other 2023 Super Bowl commercials, including one for her own show.

