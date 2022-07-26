New movies from Darren Aronofsky, Olivia Wilde, Luca Guadagnino, Martin McDonagh, Laura Poitras, Joanna Hogg, and Alejandro González Iñárritu also join the 2022 Venice Film Festival slate.

The 2022 Venice International Film Festival lineup is a *very Italian chef's kiss* of cinematic excellence.

New films from acclaimed global directors will screen at this year's festival, which — as it has in the past — stands to launch major contenders into the Oscar race.

Among the buzziest titles among the 2022 Venice competition are Ana de Armas' highly anticipated Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde; Darren Aronofsky's Brendan Fraser-starring psychological drama The Whale; Luca Guadagnino's Bones & All (a reunion with his Call Me by Your Name star Timothée Chalamet); Laura Poitras' latest documentary All the Beauty and the Bloodshed; Martin McDonagh's Colin Farrell-fronted period piece The Banshees of Inisherin, and Oscar-winning filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu's Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths.

Blonde. Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. Cr. Netflix © 2022 Ana de Armas' Marilyn Monroe movie 'Blonde' joins the 2022 Venice International Film Festival lineup. | Credit: Netflix

Adam Driver's collaboration with writer-director Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig, White Noise, was previously unveiled as the festival's opening night selection. The film, an adaptation of Don DeLillo's darkly comic novel, follows a couple grappling with the impact of a train accident that unleashes chemical waste into the town.

Other titles screening out of competition at this year's Venice Film Festival include Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, as well as celebrated director Kim Ki-Duk's Call of God.

White Noise Greta Gerwig and Adam Driver in Noah Baumbach's 'White Noise.' | Credit: Venice Film Festival

Elsewhere on the festival circuit, the Toronto International Film Festival has unveiled several likely Oscar contenders as part of its 2022 lineup, including Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical coming-of-age drama The Fabelmans, Billy Eichner's boundary-breaking queer studio rom-com Bros, and Viola Davis' war epic The Woman King.

The 2022 Venice International Film Festival runs Aug. 31-Sept. 10. See the full festival slate below.

Competition:

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed — Laura Poitras

Argentina, 1985 — Santiago Mitre

Athena — Romain Gavras

The Banshees of Inisherin — Martin McDonagh

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths — Alejandro González Iñárritu

Beyond the Wall — Vahid Jalilvand

Blonde — Andrew Dominik

Bones & All — Luca Guadagnino

Chiara — Susanna Nicchiarelli

A Couple — Frederick Wiseman

The Eternal Daughter — Joanna Hogg

Il Signore Delle Formiche — Gianni Amelio

Les Miens — Roschdy Zem

L'Immensitá — Emanuele Crialese

Love Life — Koji Fukada

Monica — Andrea Pallaoro

No Bears — Jafar Panahi

Other People's Children — Rebecca Zlotowski

Saint Omer — Alice Diop

The Son — Florian Zeller

Tár — Todd Field

The Whale — Darren Aronofsky

White Noise — Noah Baumbach

Out of Competition:

Call of God — Kim Ki-duk

