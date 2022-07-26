Ana de Armas' Marilyn Monroe film Blonde joins Adam Driver, Timothée Chalamet in Venice lineup
The 2022 Venice International Film Festival lineup is a *very Italian chef's kiss* of cinematic excellence.
New films from acclaimed global directors will screen at this year's festival, which — as it has in the past — stands to launch major contenders into the Oscar race.
Among the buzziest titles among the 2022 Venice competition are Ana de Armas' highly anticipated Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde; Darren Aronofsky's Brendan Fraser-starring psychological drama The Whale; Luca Guadagnino's Bones & All (a reunion with his Call Me by Your Name star Timothée Chalamet); Laura Poitras' latest documentary All the Beauty and the Bloodshed; Martin McDonagh's Colin Farrell-fronted period piece The Banshees of Inisherin, and Oscar-winning filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu's Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths.
Adam Driver's collaboration with writer-director Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig, White Noise, was previously unveiled as the festival's opening night selection. The film, an adaptation of Don DeLillo's darkly comic novel, follows a couple grappling with the impact of a train accident that unleashes chemical waste into the town.
Other titles screening out of competition at this year's Venice Film Festival include Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, as well as celebrated director Kim Ki-Duk's Call of God.
Elsewhere on the festival circuit, the Toronto International Film Festival has unveiled several likely Oscar contenders as part of its 2022 lineup, including Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical coming-of-age drama The Fabelmans, Billy Eichner's boundary-breaking queer studio rom-com Bros, and Viola Davis' war epic The Woman King.
The 2022 Venice International Film Festival runs Aug. 31-Sept. 10. See the full festival slate below.
Competition:
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed — Laura Poitras
Argentina, 1985 — Santiago Mitre
Athena — Romain Gavras
The Banshees of Inisherin — Martin McDonagh
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths — Alejandro González Iñárritu
Beyond the Wall — Vahid Jalilvand
Blonde — Andrew Dominik
Bones & All — Luca Guadagnino
Chiara — Susanna Nicchiarelli
A Couple — Frederick Wiseman
The Eternal Daughter — Joanna Hogg
Il Signore Delle Formiche — Gianni Amelio
Les Miens — Roschdy Zem
L'Immensitá — Emanuele Crialese
Love Life — Koji Fukada
Monica — Andrea Pallaoro
No Bears — Jafar Panahi
Other People's Children — Rebecca Zlotowski
Saint Omer — Alice Diop
The Son — Florian Zeller
Tár — Todd Field
The Whale — Darren Aronofsky
White Noise — Noah Baumbach
Out of Competition:
Call of God — Kim Ki-duk
