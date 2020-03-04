The Batman director reveals first new Batmobile photos

The Batman type Movie genre Superhero Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Nice ride, Caped Crusader!

The Batman director Matt Reeves revealed on Twitter the first photos of the new Batmobile, which has a low-profile muscle car vibe with some chrome piping and red lights.

Image zoom Robert Pattinson as The Batman https://twitter.com/mattreevesLA/status/1235261421425958912 CR: Matt Reeves/Twitter Matt Reeves/Twitter

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson (Twilight, The Lighthouse) in the lead role of Bruce Wayne/Batman and includes popular Batman villains such as Catwoman, Riddler, and Penguin.

Among the cast is Zoë Kravitz (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Colin Farrell (The Lobster) as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, Paul Dano (There Will be Blood) as Edward Nashton/The Riddler and John Turturro (The Night Of) as mobster Carmine Falcone.

There’s also Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) as Commissioner James Gordon, Andy Serkis (The Lord of the Rings) as Wayne’s butler Alfred Pennyworth and Peter Sarsgaard (The Looming Tower) as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson.

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale,” Reeves previously told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

The Batman will be released June 25, 2021.

