Watch monsters get rowdy in WWE animated movie 'Rumble'

Have you ever seen a tentacled, cartoon monster flex his hunky pecs? No? The new trailer for Rumble is here to fulfill the fantasy.

Paramount and WWE Studios have unveiled the first teaser for their upcoming animated comedy, set in a world where monster wrestling is a global sport and monolithic creatures are celebrated athletes.

The clip opens as a buff, blue shark-octopus-humanoid creature, Tentacular, makes his way into a wrestling arena as adoring fans (including one nearly nude man showing off his Tentacular tattoos) practically fall at his feet. However, a teenager named Winnie seeks to overthrow Tentacular’s reign in the ring, and takes on the challenge of transforming an underdog monster into a challenger worthy of facing off against the champion.

Directed by animator Hamish Grieve (Shrek 2, Monsters vs. Aliens) as his directorial debut, Rumble features a voice cast including Will Arnett, Terry Crews, Geraldine Viswanathan, Tony Danza, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Ben Schwartz.

Rumble hits theaters at the top of next year on Jan. 29. Watch the first teaser above.

