'Yeah!' Eva Mendes is ready to make Hitch 2

Image zoom Barry Wetcher/Sony Pictures

Hitch type Movie Genre Romance,

Comedy

Eva Mendes is ready to get hitched to Hitch 2.

It was just two weeks ago that EW (okay, this writer) officially declared 2005’s Hitch as the greatest rom-com of all-time. And now, Mendes, who starred as the tough and witty Sara Melas opposite Will Smith‘s charming Alex Hitchens, has declared that she’s finally ready to say “Yeah!” to a sequel.

“You know what? It’s time for a Hitch 2,” she recently told Entertainment Tonight. “Will, let’s do this. Hitch 2.”

When you get Mendes, you don’t just get a badass actress, you get someone with ideas, hence her suggestion at what a new film could look like: “Now in the world of all these dating apps, what would Hitch do? He’d be out of a job.”

Well, great minds think alike, because I may or may not have spent a lot of time thinking about what Hitch 2: Back in Business looks like. Here’s my recent Hitch pitch: We pick up 15 years after the events of the first film, and Hitch and Sara are recently separated (blame Eva’s semi-retirement). Hitch must now return to the game and business that has so drastically changed in his time away. That is when he meets a younger version of himself in Jason “Match” Maker (played by Michael B. Jordan), who likes the challenge of helping out this seemingly old, uncool man. Meanwhile, Match has decided to switch it up and try coaching a woman, which doesn’t sit well with his new client’s feisty roommate Dana (played by Mackenzie Davis). Sparks will fly between Match and Dana, and, thankfully, we’ll score a late cameo from Mendes to reconcile Hitch and Sara.

In the ET interview, Mendes admits that acting isn’t really a priority for her anymore (her last credit was in 2014), but her excitement over a Hitch 2 has suddenly opened up new story possibilities. So, please excuse me while I go begin rewrites, because Hitch isn’t the only one back in business!

Related content: