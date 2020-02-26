Cursed Films trailer explores real-life Hollywood horror stories

Shudder’s new documentary series Cursed Films examines the often ill-fated production stories of five big-screen projects: Poltergeist, The Exorcist, The Omen, The Crow, and Twilight Zone: The Movie. Those interviewed for the show from the streaming service include The Omen director Richard Donner, The Exorcist star Linda Blair, horror icons Kane Hodder and Michael Berryman, Troma Entertainment co-founder Lloyd Kaufman, Poltergeist III director Gary Sherman, historian Mitch Horowitz, and Blumhouse executive/Shock Waves podcast co-host Ryan Turek.

Shudder will release episodes about Poltergeist, The Omen, and The Exorcist on April 9 and will follow that with shows concerning The Crow and Twilight Zone: The Movie on April 16. Cursed Films will be available to watch on Shudder in the US, Canada, and U.K. and Ireland. The episodes about Poltergeist and The Omen will also screen at SXSW, followed by a Q&A with series director Jay Cheel and the show’s producers.

Exclusively watch the trailer for Cursed Films above and see artist Matt Ryan Tobin‘s poster for the show below.

Image zoom Matt Ryan Tobin

