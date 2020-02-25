Jurassic World 3 gets Dominion title as filming begins

Image zoom Universal Pictures

The new title for Jurassic World 3 does not bode well for the humans.

Director Colin Trevorrow announced that filming has begun on the next installment of the dinosaur blockbuster epic and that the film will officially be called Jurassic World: Dominion.

Based on Trevorrow’s short film released in September to bridge the gap between the events of Fallen Kingdom and this third installment, it would seem these creatures have, uh, found a way to claim dominion of North America. The title seems fitting.

The last movie, helmed by filmmaker J.A. Bayona, saw dinosaurs fleeing Lockwood Manor, where Eli Mills (Rafe Spall) was hoping to auction them off to the highest bidders. “Battle at Big Rock,” said short film, chronicled a family’s camping-trip-turned-horror-show and revealed a North America overrun by dinosaurs.

Trevorrow and screenwriter Emily Carmichael, both of whom wrote the short, penned Jurassic World: Dominion. In addition to Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, franchise veterans Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum will return as Dr. Alan Grant, Dr. Ellie Sattler, and Dr. Ian Malcolm.

With the title reveal, Pratt spelled out dominion’s definition in a post on Instagram: “sovereignty or control. ‘man’s attempt to establish dominion over nature’ #JurassicWorldDominion Hold onto your butts.”

Trevorrow previously described the film, scheduled for theaters on June 11, 2021, as “a science thriller in the same way that Jurassic Park was.”

