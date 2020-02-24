Best Picture Oscar winner Parasite is coming to Hulu in April

Parasite type Movie Genre Drama,

Foreign Language

It’s getting increasingly easy to see Parasite and find out what all the fuss is about. Director Bong Joon Ho‘s film about Korean class conflict made history earlier this month as the first Korean film to win top Academy Awards, Best Picture and Best Director. In the wake of those wins, Parasite saw a huge box office bump, and might still be playing in a theater near you (the film is also being shown in a black-and-white version on some screens). But given that the year is 2020, it’s natural to ask, when will Parasite be streaming? Worry no longer: On Tuesday, Hulu announced that Parasite will be coming to the platform starting April 8.

Parasite is a tale of two families: The poor Kim family, who live in a semi-basement apartment sustaining themselves on odd jobs, and the rich Park family, who reside in a beautiful mansion surrounded by wealth but would probably be totally lost without their hired help. Through a series of events, Kim Ki-woo (Choi Woo Shik) gets a job tutoring Da-hye (Jung Ji So), the young daughter of the Park family, and sees it as an opening to prosperity for his family. He has no idea how dark and weird things will get by the end of his scheme, though. Even in a year full of films exploring different angles of class conflict, Parasite stood above the rest in crafting a compelling story for our times.

Bong has triumphantly returned to South Korea, but before he left the United States it was announced that HBO is developing a TV show version of Parasite with input from both Bong and The Big Short director Adam McKay. That project is still very much in the early stages, but Bong gave EW a taste of what he envisions for it. “When I was writing the script for Parasite, I had so many more ideas that I couldn’t fit into the film: Significant plots that can happen between sequences, background stories for each character,” he explained. “My aim with the TV series is to expand the film. As of now, we don’t really have a specific direction, but I want to create a six-hour film that expands the story of Parasite, kind of like the TV version of Fanny and Alexander.”

